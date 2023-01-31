Juventus Next Gen Pecorino
Video – Juventus Next Gen secure come-from-behind win over Vicenza

January 31, 2023 - 11:30 am

On Saturday, Juventus Next Gen hosted Vicenza at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccogatta in Alessandria. Massimo Brambilla’s men have been on a rough patch lately, but they managed to come from behind to secure a victory over their visitors on the 24th round of the Serie C season.

Vicenza opened the scoring through Alex Rolfini at the 58th minute, but Enzo Barrenechea equalized from the spot in the 64th minute, and Emanuele Pecorino snatched the winner afterwards.

Watch the winning goal in the video below.

