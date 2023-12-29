In their final match of the year, Juventus Next Gen hosted Pesaro at the Stadio Moccagatta for a Serie C fixture.

The young Bianconeri side have been struggling this campaign, but they were hoping to earn a second victory in a row.

Dean Huijsen instigated the opener with a clever backheel, allowing Nicolo Savona to pick up Jonas Jakob Rouhi with a sublime cross. The latter only had to put his body in the way to score.

However, the hosts couldn’t maintain the lead, as Giovanni Daffara failed to handle the ball properly, allowing it to sneak inside the line, thus ending the match 1-1.