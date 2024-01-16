On Sunday afternoon, Juventus Next Gen clashed heads with their hosts Recanatese at the Stadio Nicola Tubaldi.

The young Bianconeri side had a numerical advantage for an entire half, as the referee dismissed Antonio Prisco for a dangerous tackle on Nikola Sekulov.

Nevertheless, it was the Giallorossi who found the breakthrough with an acrobatic volley from Alessandro Sbaffo in the 59th minute.

Luckily for Juve, Tarik Muharemovic nodded home the equalizer from a corner kick in the 74th minute to rescue a point.

Next Gen remain 14th in the Serie C standings after 21 rounds.