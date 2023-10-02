At the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta, Juventus Next Gen saw their two-match winning streak come to an end at the hands of Serie C league leaders Torres who have maintained their perfect record after six rounds.

The two sides traded jabs for the majority of the match, but in the 73rd minute, the Bianconeri failed to properly clear a ball. Out of all people, it was Juventus youth product Matteo Liviero who pounced on the loose ball and scored the goal that separated the two sides.

Massimo Brambilla’s men had a numerical advantage towards the end of the match, but couldn’t score against 10-man Torres.