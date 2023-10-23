At the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta, Juventus Next Gen extended their uninspiring streak in Serie C by sustaining a defeat when hosting Perugia in a Serie C fixture.

The young Bianconeri had some chances to score through Tommaso Mancini and Luis Hasa, but the visitors were clearly the better side.

Tarek Muharemovic gave away a spot kick allowing Federico Vazquez to score the opener just before the half-time whistle.

Perugia then nodded home a second goal in the 51st minute through Christian Kouan and the result was never in doubt afterwards.

Massimo Brambilla’s side now sits 17th in the table with seven points from eight rounds.