On Sunday night, Juventus Next Gen hosted Carrerese at the Stadio Giuseppe Moccogatta in the 12th round of Serie C.

Despite having first-team starlets Kenan Yildiz and Dean Huijsen in the starting formation, it was another feeble display from the young Bianconeri who are enduring a torrid campaign.

Giuseppe Panico headed home for the visitors in the 56th minute to inflect a second defeat in a row on the Massimo Brambilla’s men.

Juventus Next Gen currently sit 19th in the Serie C (Group B) table with 11 points from 12 fixtures.