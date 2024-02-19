At the Stadio Giuseppe Moccagatta, Juventus Next Gen played hosts to Lucchese in a Serie C fixture.

The young Bianconeri squad entered the match riding a four-match streak, but they could only rescue a draw on Sunday night.

Simone Cangianiello opened the scoring for the visitors with a vicious shot. Giovanni Daffara tried to keep it out, but the power took it past him.

But in the 55th minute, Next Gen found the equalizer following superb work from Riccardo Turichia on the left flank, putting Lorenzo Anghelè through on goal.

Massimo Brambina’s men are currently eighth in the Serie C (Group B) standings with 37 points from 27 rounds.