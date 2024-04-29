In the final round of the Serie C season, Vis Pesaro hosted Juventus Next Gen at the Stadio Tonino Benelli.

The home side took the lead in the 25th minute thanks to Davide Zagnoni’s header, but Nikola Sekulov drew the Bianconeri back on level terms with a fabulous volley.

However, Pesaro managed to restore their lead through a vicious freekick from Manuel Di Paolo just before the halftime whistle.

The result remained unchanged until the final whistle, with Juventus ending their league campaign in the seventh position.

Massimo Brambilla’s men will now play in the promotion playoffs, beginning with a clash against Arezzo.