Video – Juventus officially launch new away kit, featuring Khaby Lame

On Thursday, Juventus have launched their new away kit though a video released on the club’s official Twitter account.

For the second season in a row, the Bianconeri have opted for dark colors in their second jersey, but this time with a different twist.

The video featured social media sensation Khaby Lame getting struck by lighting while walking the streets of LA, which apparently left some thunderous marks on the black jersey.

Lame is a regular feature in Juventus videos, even announcing Manuel Locatelli’s signing last summer.