Video: Juventus on the eve of Porto – Training, Press conferences & travel

Juventus have shared their video of their highlights of their final day ahead of today’s Champions League encounter with Porto.

The Old Lady will be keen to avoid defeat this evening, with the preference of adding an away goal or two against a resilient and experienced European giant, and the manager’s comments in his press conference are ones of respect.

Juventus had to find time to train in Italy, as well as take time out to complete their pre-match press conference, which would usually take place after travelling to their destination, with Coronavirus protocols in Portugal set to limit their movement once they arrive.

Will Juve’s altered preparation for the clash prove do be a distraction?

