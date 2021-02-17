Press Conference, Videos

Video: Juventus on the eve of Porto – Training, Press conferences & travel

February 17, 2021 - 9:31 am

Juventus have shared their video of their highlights of their final day ahead of today’s Champions League encounter with Porto.

The Old Lady will be keen to avoid defeat this evening, with the preference of adding an away goal or two against a resilient and experienced European giant, and the manager’s comments in his press conference are ones of respect.

Juventus had to find time to train in Italy, as well as take time out to complete their pre-match press conference, which would usually take place after travelling to their destination, with Coronavirus protocols in Portugal set to limit their movement once they arrive.

Will Juve’s altered preparation for the clash prove do be a distraction?

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus squad to take on Porto

February 17, 2021
Verratti

“He had an agreement with Juve” How Juventus missed out on Veratti revealed

February 16, 2021
rabiot

Ancelotti tells Everton how much to invest in Juventus man

February 16, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.