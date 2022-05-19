Video – Juventus pay tribute for chiellini with wonderful farewell video

After the final whistle of Juve’s last home fixture at the Allianz Stadium, the Bianconeri held a ceremony to celebrate the great career of their departing captain Giorgio Chiellini.

The ceremony included a video that captured the defender’s greatest moments in the famous black and white jersey. The montage featured his early years at the club, including a great duel against Andriy Shevchenko, as well as some of the most memorable goals he scored and the most wonderful moments that he shared with the likes of Gianluigi Buffon and Leonardo Bonucci.