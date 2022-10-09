Video – Juventus pay tribute to Asamoah with highlights compilation 

Earlier this week, Kwadwo Asamoah announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 33.

The Ghanaian played for Udinese, Inter and Cagliari, but his most memorable stint remains his time at Juventus between 2012 and 2018.

The Bianconeri’s official website paid tribute to the wingback with a compilation video showing some of his best highlights of his time in Turin.

Asamoah lifted six scudetto titles and four Coppa Italia trophies while donning the famous black and white stripes.