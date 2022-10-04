Video – Juventus pay tribute to Higuain by recalling his most memorable goal

After announcing his retirement form the sport at the end of the MLS season, Gonzalo Higuain is being showered with praise from fans and peers alike.

For their part, Juventus paid tribute to their former striker by recalling his most memorable goal in black and white.

During his time at the club, El Pipita scored a plethora of wonderful strikes, but his last-gasp winner versus Inter remains his most vital, as it ultimately settled the Scudetto battle in the Old Lady’s favor following a closely-contested race against Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli.