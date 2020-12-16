Serie A, Videos

Video: Juventus pegged back by amazing Atalanta leveller

December 16, 2020 - 6:56 pm

Atalanta have levelled the score against Juventus with a wonderous strike which has smashed off the crossbar and bounced into the roof of the net.

The Nerazzurri will be thankful to have made it into the break trailing by just the single goal, and have now wrestled themselves back into the tie.

Remo Freuler’s goal was just as equal to our opening goal, where Federico Chiesa had left Gollini with no chance of saving the shot, and the game is now very much alive.

Just after the equaliser Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score from the penalty spot, and you can tell that there is to be so many more talking points to come from the remaining 30 minutes.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Video: Chiesa opens the scoring in spectacular fashion

December 16, 2020

Video: Alvaro Morata misses open goal for the lead

December 16, 2020
conte

Antonio Conte gives his opinion on who will win Serie A this season

December 16, 2020

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.