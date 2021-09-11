Videos

Video: Juventus pegged back by Napoli as they punish Szczesny’s parry

September 11, 2021 - 6:29 pm

Napoli have levelled the tie with Juventus shortly into the second-half, when the forward Matteo Politano pounced on Wojciech Szczesny’s parry to guide it home.

The Azzurri may have felt hard done-by at the break knowing they had the better of the first-half, but they haven’t wasted much time before levelling the tie.

It was a fine effort from Insigne to force the save from the Polish goalkeeper, but you can’t help but feel he should have done better to keep hold of the ball, before Politano pounced to punish his mistake.

Pictures courtesy of BeinSports

There is plenty of time to claim all three points here, but I can’t say I’m confident on what I’ve seen thus far.

Patrick

Avatar

