In recent days, the official Juventus Twitter account has been posting the best 10 goals of the season.

We have now reached the Top five, and we begin with Arkadiusz Milik’s smashing strike against Bologna which left Lukasz Skorupski with no chance at all.

Juan Cuadrado headed the loose back towards the opposition’s box. Although Leonardo Bonucci failed to make contact, his acrobatic effort was enough to distract the defenders.

So when the ball reached the Polish striker, he showed absolutely no mercy.