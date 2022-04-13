Club News

Video – Juventus players begin their preparations for Bologna match

April 13, 2022 - 4:30 pm

After returning to the win column at the expense of Cagliari last weekend, Juventus will host Bologna next Saturday at the Allianz Stadium.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri held a high-paced training session which included some passing drills and a match between the ranks – which included former fan-favorite Simone Padoin who is now a member of the coaching staff.

The montage ended with Adrien Rabiot scoring a goal in Mattia Perin’s net, so let’s see if he’ll be able to break his duck before the end of the campaign.

