Video – Juventus players begin their preparations for Bologna match

After returning to the win column at the expense of Cagliari last weekend, Juventus will host Bologna next Saturday at the Allianz Stadium.

On Tuesday, Max Allegri held a high-paced training session which included some passing drills and a match between the ranks – which included former fan-favorite Simone Padoin who is now a member of the coaching staff.

The montage ended with Adrien Rabiot scoring a goal in Mattia Perin’s net, so let’s see if he’ll be able to break his duck before the end of the campaign.