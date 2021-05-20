Club News

Video – Juventus players celebrate with Coppa Italia trophy

May 20, 2021 - 5:15 pm

On Wednesday night, Juventus secured their 14th Coppa Italia in their history with a 2-1 victory over Atalanta.

The club’s Official YouTube account released a video showcasing the celebrations after the final whistle, all the way to the lockers.

Andrea Pirlo was evidently enjoying his time, joking around with his players, and even sharing a hug with his assistant Igor Tudor.

Gianluigi Buffon seemed to be emotional lifting his final trophy with the Old Lady, whilst Cristiano Ronaldo was happy to win his first Coppa Italia.

