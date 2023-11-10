The official Juventus YouTube channel uploaded a video from Thursday’s training session as the squad puts the final touches ahead of Saturday’s encounter against Cagliari.

The atmosphere at Continassa was chilly as demonstrated by Dusan Vlahovic’s attire. However, Adrien Rabiot seemed to be coping significantly better in the cold weather.

The training session focused on passing drills. Max Allegri’s staff organized a game of rondo, with players at the center trying to cut down their teammates’ passes.