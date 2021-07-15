Club News

Video – Juventus players greeted by fans on the first day of pre-season

July 15, 2021 - 6:30 pm

Despite the majority of the stars still missing, the arrivals of Paulo Dybala and Weston McKennie were enough to delight the fans who were waiting outside of Continassa training center, as the players arrived to conduct their regular medical checks on the first day of pre-season.

Juventus saw 12 of their players participate in Euro 2020 and four in the Copa America, and these players have been granted extra weeks of rest before gradually joining up with their teammates.

Meanwhile, Dybala, McKennie and the returning Max Allegri took center stage.

