The official Juventus Twitter account recalled the first-team debut of Hans Nicolussi Caviglia in March 2019. The midfielder came in to replace his good friend Moise Kean.

The striker had a heartfelt message to his teammate, recalling how they grew up together while rising through the club’s ranks. Kean is happy to have Nicolussi Caviglia by his side this season.

For his part, the midfielder also talks about his relationship with his compatriot, explaining how they get along perfectly even if they seem to have different characters.