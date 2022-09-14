Club News

Video – Juventus players prepare for Benfica; Danilo and Allegri talk to the press

September 14, 2022 - 2:30 pm

On Tuesday, Juventus continued their preparations for the big European encounter against Benfica which will take place at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday.

The Bianconeri will be without several key players, but Angel Di Maria returned to training with the squad, which should give the Bianconeri a major boost.

Following the training session, Max Allegri and Danilo headed towards the stadium for pre-match interviews. The Brazilian emphasized on the importance of taking responsibilities at this delicate moment, while the tactician explained that a historical club like Benfica is always dangerous at this stage.

