Video – Juventus players preparing to take on Monza

July 31, 2021 - 4:00 pm

On Saturday night, Juventus will be hosted by Monza for the Luigi Berlusconi trophy – created in the honor of Silvio Berlusconi’s late father.

The Bianconeri have took part in this summer event in the past, back when the former Italian prime minister owned Milan.

Juve’s official Twitter account posted a video showing the players’ final preparations before the match, with some doing physical work, others working with the ball. Nevertheless, you can always expect to a catch a glimpse of Weston McKennie shooting some basketballs.

