Following their return to Turin, Juventus players resumed training at the Continassa ground.

While the likes of Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio and Denis Zakaria were present, other international players are yet to return as the club had granted them extra days of rest.

The training session included some lengthy stretching prior to some light exercises on the ball.

Max Allegri and the rest of squad should make their arrivals by July 11 in order kickoff the pre-season camp.