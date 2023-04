Before traveling to Bologna on Saturday, Juventus held a training session at Continassa on Friday. While it wasn’t all smiles, the atmosphere seemed positive despite the recent reports regarding Max Allegri’s outburst.

Paul Pogba seemed to be a decent shape, at least on a technical level. The Frenchman hopes to boost his playing time in the campaign’s final weeks.

Finally, the session ended in spot-kick drills where Samuel Iling-Junior beat Wojciech Szczesny with a cheeky Panenka.