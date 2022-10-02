Video – Juventus players return to training following international break

After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna.

Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with the rest of the squad after recovering from various knocks.

The team made some one-touch passing drills as well as dribbles. Dusan Vlahovic and Matias Soulé looked clinical in front of goal during the match between the ranks.