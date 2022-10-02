Club News

Video – Juventus players return to training following international break

October 2, 2022 - 11:00 am

After leaving their national teams’ camps, Juventus stars are once again reunited at Continassa.

The club’s official YouTube channel uploaded a video showing the team’s preparations for the upcoming Serie A encounter against Bologna.

Adrien Rabiot, Manuel Locatelli, Alex Sandro and Wojciech Szczesny all trained normally with the rest of the squad after recovering from various knocks.

The team made some one-touch passing drills as well as dribbles. Dusan Vlahovic and Matias Soulé looked clinical in front of goal during the match between the ranks.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Galeone

Allegri’s mentor says Max was never loved at Juventus, reveals why he didn’t join Madrid

October 2, 2022

Milan could lose another three players to injury before Juventus clash

October 2, 2022
kean

Juventus and Kean forced into unhappy marriage

October 2, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.