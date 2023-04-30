Video – Juventus players take the trip to Bologna for important league fixture

On Saturday, 23 Juventus players took the trip from Turin to Bologna ahead of Sunday’s anticipated meeting at the Renato Dall’Ara.

The club’s YouTube channel accompanied the Bianconeri players and managerial staff on the railway and uploaded the latest episode of the “Travel Diaries” series.

The Bianconeri arrived at their hotel in Bologna by Saturday evening and they were greeted by a small group of Juventus supporters who were lucky enough to grab some photos with their favorite stars.