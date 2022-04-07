Club News

Video – Juventus players training hard ahead of Cagliari trip

April 7, 2022 - 4:30 pm

On Wednesday, Max Allegri held an intense training session ahead of Juve’s trip to island of Sardinia. The Bianconeri will take on Cagliari on Saturday night.

The session included some high-tempo exercises, passing practice and a match between the ranks. Nevertheless, it still featured some light-hearted moment, including one between goalkeepers Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin following the latter’s save.

For his part, Leonardo Bonucci trained normally with the rest of his teammates as his return to the pitch is nearing closer.

