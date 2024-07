The official Juventus YouTube channel has uploaded a video showing the highlights from the second day of training of the pre-season camp at the Adidas headquarters in Germany.

The Bianconeri players appeared to be in a good mood as they started the day with a team chat, but they swiftly turned up the heat when the serious part began.

The squad underwent passing drills, some dribbling tests and a match between the ranks that saw the players battling hard for every ball.