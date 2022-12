On Saturday, Juventus held their last training session of the week. As we reported yesterday, the session included members of the U19 squad who are making up for the absence of the World Cup participants.

At the end of the session, Max Allegri ran a match between the ranks. The two sides were a mixture between senior players and Primavera starlets.

Moise Kean was the ultimate star of the show, bagging a personal hattrick as his team won 4-2