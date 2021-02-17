Video: Juventus playing a dangerous game but escape falling 2-0 down

Juventus are trailing in their clash with Porto this evening after a horrific show of errors at the back, and were nearly punished by again.

This time it was the goalkeeper’s wayward pass which is gifted straight to the opposition, just outside the box this time, and his deflected shot thankfully sailed past the goalpost.



Pictures courtesy of BeinSport

Almost exactly a minute into the clash we were punished for more slack passing when Rodrigo Bentancur’s passback didn’t make it back to the Polish goalkeeper, which allowed Porto to take the lead.

Thankfully we’ve made it to the break just one behind after a shocking half, and Andrea Pirlo will need reorganise his team or we are at risk of giving ourselves a mountain to climb going into the second leg.

