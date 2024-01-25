The official Juventus YouTube channel posted a video showing a section of Wednesday’s training session which featured new signing Tiago Djalo.

The Portuguese passed his medical tests before completing his transfer from Lille on Monday. The defender hasn’t played a competitive match since sustaining an ACL injury last March, but he appears fit, ready and raring to go.

The players worked on group passing and defending with the squad split between several competing factions.

Meanwhile, Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot skipped training as they appear unlikely to recover in time for Sunday’s encounter against Empoli.