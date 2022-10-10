Montero
Club News

Video – Juventus Primavera brush aside Sampdoria

October 10, 2022 - 6:00 pm

On Saturday, Juventus U-19 hosted Sampdoria U-19 in Turin for a domestic league encounter. Paolo Montero’s youngsters consolidated their lead on top of the Primavera 1 division with an impressive 3-1 win.

Kenan Yidliz starred once again, opening the scoring with a low drive. Belgian winger Samuel Mbangula doubled the Bianconeri’s lead after the break with a fabulous curler that landed in the top corner.

Nicolò Turco then pounced on the rebound to make it 3-0, but the visitors were able to snatch an injury-time consolation goal.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ramy Bensebaini

Inter attempting to beat Juventus for Bundesliga fullback

October 10, 2022
capello

Capello compares Allegri’s second Juventus stint to his Milan return

October 10, 2022
Asensio

High wage demands could end Juve’s pursuit of Real Madrid outcast

October 10, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.