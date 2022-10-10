Video – Juventus Primavera brush aside Sampdoria

On Saturday, Juventus U-19 hosted Sampdoria U-19 in Turin for a domestic league encounter. Paolo Montero’s youngsters consolidated their lead on top of the Primavera 1 division with an impressive 3-1 win.

Kenan Yidliz starred once again, opening the scoring with a low drive. Belgian winger Samuel Mbangula doubled the Bianconeri’s lead after the break with a fabulous curler that landed in the top corner.

Nicolò Turco then pounced on the rebound to make it 3-0, but the visitors were able to snatch an injury-time consolation goal.