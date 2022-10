On Saturday, Torino U-19 hosted Juve’s primavera squad in a battle between the two crosstown rivals.

The home side started on the right foot with two early goals. While the Bianconeri managed to pull one back thanks to an own-goal, the Granata restored their two-goal advantage with a third strike before halftime.

Nonetheless, Paolo Montero’s men turned the result upside-down with a stunning comeback led by the sensational Kenan Yidliz who scored twice, including the late winner.