Video – Juventus Primavera succumbs to defeat at Bologna

On Sunday, Juventus U-19 lost their first league match of the season as they struggled away from home at Bologna.
The home side took an early, and although the Bianconeri grabbed a quick equalizer through Tommaso Mancini, the Rossoblu added another three goals before halftime.
Paolo Montero’s men tried to pull off a comeback in the second period, but they only managed to score one goal courtesy of Samuel Mbangula.
Following the 2-4 defeat, Juventus lost their spot at the top of the Primavera 1 table.
SHOW ROSSOBLÙ🔴🔵
Il @Bolognafc1909 cala il poker, finisce 4-2 contro la @juventusfc 🔥 Prima sconfitta stagionale per i bianconeri❌
⚽️ 10’ Ebone (B); 11’ Mancini (J); 18’ Pyyhtia (B); 34’ Corazza (B); 38’ Amey (B); 56’ Mbangula (J) #Primavera1 #sportitalia pic.twitter.com/p5GDiOtLGB
— Sportitalia (@tvdellosport) October 16, 2022
