Montero
Club News

Video – Juventus Primavera succumbs to defeat at Bologna

October 17, 2022 - 8:30 am

On Sunday, Juventus U-19 lost their first league match of the season as they struggled away from home at Bologna.

The home side took an early, and although the Bianconeri grabbed a quick equalizer through Tommaso Mancini, the Rossoblu added another three goals before halftime.

Paolo Montero’s men tried to pull off a comeback in the second period, but they only managed to score one goal courtesy of Samuel Mbangula.

Following the 2-4 defeat, Juventus lost their spot at the top of the Primavera 1 table.

Avatar

