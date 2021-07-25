Video – Juventus promote their new away jersey with thrilling video

After the unveiling of the away kit two days ago, Juventus dropped a thrilling video hyping up the new jersey.

Whilst the home kit will forever sport the black and white stripes, the second shirt for the upcoming season will be mainly black with little vertical lines.

The video adopted the nightlife theme, encouraging the Bianconeri to light up even the darkest of nights. Juventus fans can only echo this statement, and hope that the new jersey brings luck prior to the start of the campaign.