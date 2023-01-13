di maria
Video – Juventus pull one back against Napoli thanks to Di Maria

January 13, 2023 - 8:36 pm

For much of this first half Napoli has dominated Juventus, there is no point denying that and it was no surprise that the Neapolitans took a two goal lead and at that stage, you could have been forgiven for thinking this could be a rout.

But one thing about this Juventus side is that they are resilient and they have dragged themselves back into this game courtesy of a well taken goal from Angel Di Maria, who has probably been the brightest Juve player on the pitch.

Watch the video below and admire Di Maria’s goal.

