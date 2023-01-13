Video – Juventus pull one back against Napoli thanks to Di Maria

For much of this first half Napoli has dominated Juventus, there is no point denying that and it was no surprise that the Neapolitans took a two goal lead and at that stage, you could have been forgiven for thinking this could be a rout.

But one thing about this Juventus side is that they are resilient and they have dragged themselves back into this game courtesy of a well taken goal from Angel Di Maria, who has probably been the brightest Juve player on the pitch.

Watch the video below and admire Di Maria’s goal.

Defiant from Di Maria 👊 The World Cup winner comes up with a vital goal to keep Juventus in this contest. pic.twitter.com/tdVYajt55b — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 13, 2023