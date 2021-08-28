Video: Juventus punished by hard luck as Empoli take the lead

Empoli have taken a 1-0 lead over Juventus in the first half here, despite strong pressure at the other end of the pitch.

The Old Lady started the match well, but our rivals defence stood strong to deny us many strong goalscoring opportunities, and we now find ourselves behind.

It was a tough concession to accept, with the cross having ricocheted off a number of our players before falling for the striker, who barely manages to get the ball under control before rippling the net.

Is Allegri suffering with similar problems to that of Pirlo?

Patrick