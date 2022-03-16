Videos

Video: Juventus punished late on as they sit on the brink of elimination

March 16, 2022 - 9:41 pm

Juventus will need to score inside the next 10-15 minutes to save themselves from elimination from the Champions League by Villarreal.

The Old Lady will be frustrated to be down, having dominated much of the game without scoring, but now find themselves on the brink of expulsion from the competition after our rivals were gifted the penalty to leave us behind.

There is still a little time to get back level, but the team will need some fresh thinking to break down this resilient defensive unit, and the introduction of Bernadeschi could well prove vital.

Patrick

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Image: Confirmed Juventus side to take on Villarreal in CL decider

March 16, 2022
miretti

From Youth League victory to CL Callup – A Busy midweek for Juventus youngster

March 16, 2022

Juventus v Villarreal Build-up & Score prediction for CL decider

March 16, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.