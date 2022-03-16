Video: Juventus punished late on as they sit on the brink of elimination

Juventus will need to score inside the next 10-15 minutes to save themselves from elimination from the Champions League by Villarreal.

The Old Lady will be frustrated to be down, having dominated much of the game without scoring, but now find themselves on the brink of expulsion from the competition after our rivals were gifted the penalty to leave us behind.

That's a BIG goal for Villarreal! 💛 Gerard Moreno scores from the penalty spot in Turin, but should Wojciech Szczęsny have done better?#UCL pic.twitter.com/YmgqfxAIWF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) March 16, 2022

There is still a little time to get back level, but the team will need some fresh thinking to break down this resilient defensive unit, and the introduction of Bernadeschi could well prove vital.

Patrick