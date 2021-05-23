Video: Juventus put the game to bed with the third

Juventus have closed out the first-half in style with a third goal, but it wasn’t all good news.

Adrien Rabiot scored moments before the end of the first-half to all-but assure the Old Lady of victory, but I’ve been informed that AC Milan have also taken the lead.

Franck Kessie has scored from the penalty spot just before the end of the half in Atalanta, which means Verona holding onto their point with Napoli is currently keeping us inside the top four.



Pictures courtesy of Portugal’s Sport TV

Thankfully we already have our points pretty much in the bag, which means all the pressure should be on our rivals to do their bit, but it could be a gruelling 45 minutes watching their scores.

Patrick