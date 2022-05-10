Video – Juventus putting the final touches in training ahead of Coppa Italia final

On Tuesday, Juventus broadcasted the club’s training session live on their official YouTube channel, with Max Allegri putting the final touches before the Coppa Italia final. The Bianconeri will take on Inter on Wednesday at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome.

The session included the likes of Manuel Locatelli and Luca Pellegrini who made their timely returns from injury. Matthijs de Ligt should return to the starting lineup, and he had a one-on-one talk with Simone Padoin during the session,