Video: Juventus re-live recent victories over Sampdoria in build-up to Sunday’s clash

Juventus are all set to take on Sampdoria in tomorrow’s early kick-off, and their social media team have been reminiscing over some of our recent victories over their side.

We have to go all the way back to December 2014 to find the last time that Juventus failed to beat Sampdoria at home, but all-but one of the six fixtures since have been won by more than one goal.

Our first throwback shared on the official Juve Twitter account is from October 2016, when we came away 4-1 victors thanks to a clutch performance from captain Chiellini.

The same account later posted the highlights from our victory in April 2018, when Mandzukic sent us on way to victory, with Howedes and Sami Khedira closing out the 3-0 win.

Will Juve be able to get another comfortable victory when we lock horns once again tomorrow?

