agnelli
Club News

Video – Juventus recall Andrea Agnelli’s best moments in emotional tribute

January 18, 2023 - 12:00 pm

Amidst his departure from the club, the official Juventus Twitter account paid tribute to former club president Andrea Agnelli who leaves his post after 13 unforgettable years at the helm.

The compilation video included some of his greatest moments at the club, including the stadium’s inauguration, all the trophies won during his term by the men and women squads, and the signings of some of the biggest stars in football, including Carlos Tevez, Gonzalo Higuain and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.

The montage ended with the famous line he said during the stadium’s inauguration: “We’ll recognize each other at a glance. We are Juventus people. Fino all fine.”

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Andrea Agnelli

Super League, Next Gen and more: Agnelli sticks to his guns in farewell speech

January 18, 2023
Agnelli and Nedved

Nedved greets Juve and pays homage to Agnelli: “An honor to be by your side”

January 18, 2023
Ferrero

New era begins today at Juventus as new board members assume office

January 18, 2023

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn January 18, 2023 at 1:35 pm

    All very nice ignoring what’s happening NOW and the rubble we are sitting around. Getting top4 is minmum for a competent and functioning team, you hardly have to try. But let’s talk about how great the people left in charge USED TO BE.

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.