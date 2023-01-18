Video – Juventus recall Andrea Agnelli’s best moments in emotional tribute

Amidst his departure from the club, the official Juventus Twitter account paid tribute to former club president Andrea Agnelli who leaves his post after 13 unforgettable years at the helm.

The compilation video included some of his greatest moments at the club, including the stadium’s inauguration, all the trophies won during his term by the men and women squads, and the signings of some of the biggest stars in football, including Carlos Tevez, Gonzalo Higuain and of course Cristiano Ronaldo.

The montage ended with the famous line he said during the stadium’s inauguration: “We’ll recognize each other at a glance. We are Juventus people. Fino all fine.”