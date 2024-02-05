The official Juventus YouTube channel paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo on his 39th birthday by uploading a video containing all of his 101 goals during his time at the club.

The Portuguese icon joined the Bianconeri on a ground-shattering transfer from Real Madrid in July 2018. He spent three campaigns at the club before opting for a return to Man Utd in August 2021.

CR7 opened his account at the club with a poacher’s goal against Sassuolo while his last proved to be a rebound from a saved spot-kick in the Derby d’Italia.

His tally features fantastic goals, including a long-range effort in Empoli, an astonishing header against Sampdoria and a sensational hattrick versus Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.