Video – Juventus recall Del Piero strike as they celebrate Cinque Maggio

On this day, Juventus fans celebrate the glorious events of May 5, 2002 when the Bianconeri won their 26th Scudetto by overtaking Inter in the final round of the season.

The Nerazzurri only had to beat Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium to clinch a long-awaited league title. But despite taking the lead twice, they succumbed to a stunning 2-4 defeat.

For their part, Juventus pounced on the golden opportunity and scored two early goals in Udine thanks to the legendary duo of David Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero.

Therefore, Del Piero’s strike is undoubtedly the ultimate Goal of the Day.