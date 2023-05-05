Club News

Video – Juventus recall Del Piero strike as they celebrate Cinque Maggio

May 5, 2023 - 5:00 pm

On this day, Juventus fans celebrate the glorious events of May 5, 2002 when the Bianconeri won their 26th Scudetto by overtaking Inter in the final round of the season.

The Nerazzurri only had to beat Lazio at the Olimpico Stadium to clinch a long-awaited league title. But despite taking the lead twice, they succumbed to a stunning 2-4 defeat.

For their part, Juventus pounced on the golden opportunity and scored two early goals in Udine thanks to the legendary duo of David Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero.

Therefore, Del Piero’s strike is undoubtedly the ultimate Goal of the Day.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Ademola Lookman

Latest updates on Hojlund and Lookman ahead of Atalanta vs Juventus

May 5, 2023
Giuntoli

Di Marzio expects Juventus to snatch the services of Napoli director

May 5, 2023
Pau Torres Juventus

Spanish report identifies Juventus as favorites to land Villarreal defender

May 5, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.