The official Juventus X account paid tribute to Samuel Iling-Junior who has officially signed for Aston Villa.
The Bianconeri have just announced that the 21-year-old, alongside Enzo Barrenechea, has completed his move to Birmingham as part of a swap deal that saw Douglas Luiz moving in the opposite direction.
The Serie A giants recalled the winger’s best highlights during his time with the first team, including his breakthrough appearance against Benfica in the Champions League and his first senior goal versus Atalanta.
Thank you very much and good luck, Sam! 🤍🖤 pic.twitter.com/EFIzkxS1MG
— JuventusFC 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@juventusfcen) July 1, 2024
