The official Juventus X account paid tribute to Samuel Iling-Junior who has officially signed for Aston Villa.

The Bianconeri have just announced that the 21-year-old, alongside Enzo Barrenechea, has completed his move to Birmingham as part of a swap deal that saw Douglas Luiz moving in the opposite direction.

The Serie A giants recalled the winger’s best highlights during his time with the first team, including his breakthrough appearance against Benfica in the Champions League and his first senior goal versus Atalanta.