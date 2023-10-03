This Sunday, Juventus and Torino will clash heads in the first Derby della Mole of the season. Therefore, the club’s Twitter account picked a recent winner from the crosstown clash as the Goal of the Day.

A couple of years ago, it was Manuel Locatelli who settled the showdown with a brilliant finish. The midfielder placed his shot beyond the gigantic reach of Vanja Milinkovic-Savic to earn the Bianconeri all three points from the away fixture.