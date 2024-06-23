The legendary Zinedine Zidane is celebrating his 52nd birthday on Sunday so the official Juventus YouTube channel took the opportunity to look back on some of the most wonderful goals he scored during his five-year stint in Turin.

The montage includes outrageous dribbling against Ajax and Reggina, a cheeky flick versus Milan, a host of long-range scorchers as well as pinpoint freekicks.

The former Ballon d’Or winner joined Juventus in 1996, and eventually left towards Real Madrid for a record-breaking fee in 2001.