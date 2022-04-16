Club News

Video – Juventus recall past exploits against Bologna, featuring Ronaldo and Higuain

April 16, 2022 - 10:30 am

This evening, Juventus hosts Bologna at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and the club’s official Twitter account has recalled some of our fondest memories against the Emilians at home in the past few years.

In January 2017, the Bianconeri emerged victorious with three unanswered goals. Gonzalo Higuain led the charge with a personal brace, and Paulo Dybala put his name on the scoresheet with a spot kick.

In October 2019, Cristiano Ronaldo’s opener was canceled by an equalizer from Bologna’s Danilo. But Miralem Pjanic delivered all three points by scoring the second-half winner.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Opinion: Three Bologna players that Juventus must look out for

April 16, 2022
danilo

The lastest probable Juventus formation for Bologna match: A makeshift midfield?

April 16, 2022
Andrea Agnelli

Why Juventus were acquitted in the capital gains trial

April 16, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.