Video – Juventus recall Pogba and Arthur goals against Bologna

October 2, 2022 - 2:30 pm

Prior to the home encounter against Bologna, the official Juventus Twitter account recalled some of the club’s pleasant memories against their Emilian foes at the Allianz Stadium.

In October 2012, Paul Pogba settled the meeting in the Old Lady’s favor with a towering header at the 92th minute, ending the match in a 2-1 result.

During Andrea Pirlo’s short reign, Arthur Melo broke the deadlock with a rare goal, as his deflected shot beat the resilient Lukasz Skorupski.

